Jeezy Gets Massive B-Day Love From Future Wife Jeannie Mai + Her Mom

Talk show host Jeannie Mai loves her man. The future hip-hop wife to rap star Jeezy has come forward to acknowledge his born day with some hilarious must-see footage and gushy words for the Snowman.

Jeannie Mai Celebrates Jeezy’s Birthday

Mai went to her Instagram page with some priceless content. Jeannie shared a highlight clip of Jeezy outside of the recording booth and showing off his epic dance moves.

“Ooooh I get to celebrate these dance moves for the rest of my life 🥰🤩 Happiest Birthday King. Let’s make every day feel like your born day 👑 Psst don’t kill me, I can’t keep this magic to myself 😆🕺🏿” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram

Mai’s mom went even further with a massive birthday shout-out.

“Today I celebrating my son. Not my son in law. Real son just not Asian. This video it my favorite day because no Jeannie🙄 Just quality time with Jay. He fly from Atlanta all the way to Houston to visit the mother! Mama Mai learning his heart, his mind and what a specialty person he is!! He listen and he understand Mama Mai more than anybody!! 😘💯👍🙌👏👏Today it his birthday!!! I celebrate You today Jay!!! You a wonderful man and We Love You!!!!” -Mama Mai’s Instagram

Jeannie Mai’s Pool Goals

Recently, the future Mrs. Snowman went to her Instagram page to playfully check some of her followers. The curvy entertainer joked about her fans not being up on throwback classic “Freek-a-Leek” by North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo.

“Some of you have never heard Freek-a-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram

MMannnnnnn – the legend @Jeezy better be the one taking this pic! lol His wife @jeanniemai is out here looking flawless in the summer heat! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/FZiQ29K8tD — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 10, 2020 Jeannie Mai’s pool goals have her checking followers about their music tastes.

Selfie Goals

In April 2020, the Snowman couldn’t help but show Jeannie some major attention. Jeezy went into her Instagram comments section to geek out over Jeannie Mai’s bikini pic.

“Quarantini-kini 🏝💭” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram “If you only knew 😈” -Jeezy

Jeezy’s Ride Or Die

In mid-April 2020, the Snowman shared some must-see content. In the video, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Easter looked extra comfy as they released a dance clip together.