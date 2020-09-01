Jeezy Destroys Donald Trump Over Police Brutality and Golf Comparison

Atlanta rapper Jeezy is making sure the world knows he’s not rocking with the head of state. The hip-hop veteran has unloaded some pure issues with President Donald Trump after comparing police brutality to a friendly game of golf.

Jeezy Checks Donald Trump

On Tuesday, the Snowman went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on Trump. Jeezy couldn’t comprehend how Donald could actually see a comparison between heartless cops and golfers.

“Comparing lives lost to a golf game. The level of disrespect. Sometimes it better to say nothing at all. Either that or replace their guns with golf clubs. And their squad cars with golf carts. Donnie still sleep y’all should buy him a Rooster… This real life.” -Jeezy’s Instagram

The Real-Life Wakanda

According to reports, Georgia realtor Ashley Scott said she recently reached a breaking point following the murder of Black man Ahmaud Arbery. Scott said at this point – following nearly weekly attacks against Blacks especially by law enforcement – she decided to do something more than peaceful protesting.

Scott and her good friend Renee Walters spearheaded The Freedom Georgia Initiative, which recently purchased 96.71 acres of land in Toomsboro, Georgia, to establish a self-sustaining Black community. After attending local zoning and city council meetings, Scott said she realized creating a new city would create change and build “real Black power.” “We figured we could try to fix a broken system, or we could start fresh. Start a city that could be a shining example of being the change you want to see. We wanted to be more involved in creating the lives we really want for our Black families,” she continued. “And maybe, just maybe, create some generational wealth for ourselves by investing in the land. Investing in creating a community that is built around our core values and beliefs.” (Because Of Them We Can)

Safe Location

Scott is determined to make Toomsboro, Georgia a real-life safe haven for African Americans. The goal is to create a community protected from injustice, inequality and the fear of being attacked.

Scott and the rest of the 19 families are reclaiming the generational wealth that has been denied Black people for generations now that they own Toomsboro and plan to equip it with Black farmers, BIPOC and women vendors, suppliers, and contractors. “Amass land, develop affordable housing for yourself, build your own food systems, build manufacturing and supply chains, build your own home school communities, build your own banks and credit unions, build your own cities, build your own police departments, tax yourselves and vote in a mayor and a city council you can trust,” Scott wrote. “Build it from scratch! Then go get all the money the United States of America has available for government entities and get them bonds. This is how we build our new Black Wall Streets. We can do this. We can have Wakanda! We just have to build it for ourselves!” (Because Of Them We Can)

Nike Employees Take A Stand

In response to the growing trend in social injustice and police brutality cases, there were reportedly African American employees at sports apparel giant Nike calling out of work to protest.