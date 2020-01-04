Atlanta rapper Jeezy is out here feeling like one of the biggest STARZ on TV. The hip-hop veteran has likened himself to “Power” favorite James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

Big Facts: This week, the Snowman hit up Instagram to crown himself the real-life Ghost.

High-Key Details: The comparison and pic stems from a birthday celebration Jeezy had for his girlfriend Jeannie Mai.

Wait, There’s More: Jeannie made sure to share a lit moment from the birthday celebration party.

Before You Go: The rap heavyweight low-key put together a surprise performance for Mai featuring crooner Tevin Campbell.