Atlanta rapper Jeezy is out here feeling like one of the biggest STARZ on TV. The hip-hop veteran has likened himself to “Power” favorite James “Ghost” St. Patrick.
Big Facts: This week, the Snowman hit up Instagram to crown himself the real-life Ghost.
High-Key Details: The comparison and pic stems from a birthday celebration Jeezy had for his girlfriend Jeannie Mai.
Wait, There’s More: Jeannie made sure to share a lit moment from the birthday celebration party.
Before You Go: The rap heavyweight low-key put together a surprise performance for Mai featuring crooner Tevin Campbell.
Rapper Jeezy surprised his talk show host girlfriend for her birthday with a performance by R&B singer Tevin Campbell at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. “Happy birthday, baby,” the rapper can be heard saying in a video posted to Mai’s Instagram on Thursday. “I can’t sing but I got somebody to come sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ (Page Six)