Music mogul JAY-Z doesn’t want just anyone showing him love. New footage has surfaced of Young Hov reacting to random hands getting placed on him at a basketball game.
Big Facts
This week, a cringe clip emerged of Young Hov reminding a fan he’s not the one. In the clip, Jigga is seen quickly backing away after a man put his arm around his shoulders.
High-Key Details
Earlier in the day, West Coast rap star Roddy Ricch appeared to reference the epic footage. RR went to Twitter to warn people about putting their hands on them unless they’re kin.
“Stop putting your arms on a n*gga shoulders while we taking pictures if we not family.”
Wait, There’s More
Last Thursday, fellow music icon Diddy blessed social media with a new Young Hov pic. In the epic shot, Puffy is kicking it with Young Hot – who’s seen rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and his now-signature dreads. Diddy is donning fur and shorts.
“One Love. Captured by our brother Swizz Beatz.”
Before You Go
While JAY-Z keeps vinyl alive and Diddy shares priceless hip-hop moments rap star Meek Mill recently geeked out around the two living legends. The Philadelphia native delivered an epic hip-hop pic hanging out with them.