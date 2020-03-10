Music mogul JAY-Z doesn’t want just anyone showing him love. New footage has surfaced of Young Hov reacting to random hands getting placed on him at a basketball game.

Big Facts

This week, a cringe clip emerged of Young Hov reminding a fan he’s not the one. In the clip, Jigga is seen quickly backing away after a man put his arm around his shoulders.

Don’t touch Hov 😂 pic.twitter.com/VeuEKzgocH — SOHH (@sohh) March 9, 2020 JAY-Z goes viral after cringe fan moment

High-Key Details

Earlier in the day, West Coast rap star Roddy Ricch appeared to reference the epic footage. RR went to Twitter to warn people about putting their hands on them unless they’re kin.

“Stop putting your arms on a n*gga shoulders while we taking pictures if we not family.”

Wait, There’s More

Last Thursday, fellow music icon Diddy blessed social media with a new Young Hov pic. In the epic shot, Puffy is kicking it with Young Hot – who’s seen rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and his now-signature dreads. Diddy is donning fur and shorts.

“One Love. Captured by our brother Swizz Beatz.”

Before You Go

While JAY-Z keeps vinyl alive and Diddy shares priceless hip-hop moments rap star Meek Mill recently geeked out around the two living legends. The Philadelphia native delivered an epic hip-hop pic hanging out with them.