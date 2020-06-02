Music mogul JAY-Z and Roc Nation are speaking out. The powerhouses have come forward to remember the life of black man George Floyd with a powerful speech by Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. #BlackOutTuesday

Hov x King

This week, the Roc Nation Instagram page posted powerful words from an MLK Jr. speech on behalf of Jay-Z and others which was dedicated to Floyd. The speech focused on the strength and value in standing up for something righteous rather than staying silent.

“In dedication to George Floyd. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd” -Roc Nation’s Instagram

YG x FTP

This week, rap star YG delivered some huge news. The hip-hop veteran revealed plans to soon release his new “F*ck The Police” record to the masses.

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé relied on the power of social media to speak out on black man George Floyd’s death. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram

Before You Go

Sunday night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.