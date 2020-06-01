Music icons JAY-Z and Beyoncé want justice for the family of George Floyd. The married powerhouses have come together to speak out on taking action against the police officers responsible for taking his life last week.

This past weekend, both JAY and Queen Bey relied on the power of social media to speak out. Young Hov discussed the Minnesota governor taking serious action to have the cops prosecuted while Bey released a personal video message.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram

Last night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed JAY has personally reached out to him. Walz referred to the music entertainer as more than a musician.

“I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served. … It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here. … [Jay-Z] said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking. He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.” (CBS Minnesota)

A few hours ago, Governor Walz broke major news. He announced the state attorney general’s involvement in the George Floyd murder case.

On Sunday, Walz announced that the state’s attorney general Keith Ellison will head up any prosecutions connected to Floyd’s death, taking over the case from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (per the Star Tribune). “There have been recent developments in the facts of the case where the help and expertise of the Attorney General would be valuable,” Freeman said. (Rolling Stone)

JAY’s heartfelt words even sparked a positive reaction from Detroit’s Royce Da 5’9. The Motown native shared the entire message to his own Instagram account.