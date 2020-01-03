R&B singer Janet Jackson knows the importance of January 3. The veteran crooner has acknowledged the born day of her mini-me.

Janet went online Friday to reflect on giving birth at the age of 50.

Three years ago, Jackson welcomed her baby boy Eissa Al Mana into the world.

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” (PEOPLE)

According to a medical professional, there is a trend in women having babies in their 40's.

Dr. Tolaymat reassured me that getting pregnant later on in life really isn’t that weird at all. In fact, she explains that “every year, more and more women over the age of 40 are having babies.” (ELITE Daily)

After becoming a mom to her mini-me, Janet and her husband separated after years of marriage.