Janelle Monáe Pushes For Huge Voter Turnout In Powerful New Turntables Music Video

Popular singer Janelle Monáe reminds the nation the presidential election is just weeks away and pushes for a strong voter turnout in her new “Turntables” music video. The visual is from the Stacey Abrams-supported All In: The Fight For Democracy film set to stream on Amazon Prime September 18.

Peep the full music video release details below:

In tandem with their #ALLINFORVOTING bipartisan campaign to inspire viewership for their Stacey Abrams-backed film, ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY (streaming on Prime Video Sept. 18), and spark dialogue around mass voter-advocacy, Amazon Studios today debuted a new music video for Turntables, an original song and music video from Janelle Monae.

As featured in the film, this new song is one arm of Amazon Studios’ larger grassroots campaign to inspire voter turnout during the 2020 presidential election season and ensure all Americans have the resources they need to safely make an informed decision and the ballot box. It also serves as an example of how Amazon is mobilizing artists like Monae to use their platforms to educate and encourage the public to vote, while making sure all corners and demographics of the country are reached.

ABOUT ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY.

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know are threats to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.