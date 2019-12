R&B singer Janelle Monae is raising eyebrows and dropping jaws in the final hours of 2019. The popular crooner has blessed social media with a topless shot of herself surrounded by roses.

On Tuesday, Janelle hit up Instagram to unload the NSFW pic to the masses.

A few days ago, Janelle reflected on going all-out on a skydiving adventure.

Monae is currently set to star in an upcoming Netflix series called “Sex, Explained.”

Earlier this month, the Midwest native celebrated her 34th birthday.