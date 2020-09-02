Jamie Foxx Takes Daddy Duties To Netflix W/ Daughter Corrine Foxx

Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx is going to keep the Netflix and chill vibes going. Fresh off starring in the streaming giant’s original Project Power, the Academy Award winner is going the family comedy route with a new show centered on his relationship with his 26-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx.

Jamie Foxx Teams With Daughter Corinne Foxx

According to reports, Netflix has hit the green light on Jamie and Corinne’s “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” comedy series. The multi-camera series finds its inspiration on the father-daughter bond and will come with some major Hollywood co-stars.

The series will also star David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will appear in recurring roles. Bentley Kyle Evans serves as showrunner and executive producer. Foxx will executive produce in addition to starring, with Corinne and Alex Avant producing. Ken Whittingham will direct all episodes. (Variety)

Corinne Says It’s Official

Corinne made sure to hit up her social media pages to break the huge news to fans. She dished on the excitement of taking her talent to Netflix with her true day one.

“Little did I know that 26 years later… he’d still be doing this 😂 swipe to see what I’m talking about ➡️ It’s been a dream come true to produce this show at @netflix ! Thank you for believing in our wacky family 🙏🏽😂” -Corinne Foxx’s Instagram

True Daddy-Daughter Love

Foxx also went to her Instagram page to salute Jamie for their close-knit bond. She also credited their relationship for helping them create and rollout the upcoming series.

“@iamjamiefoxx , we’ve been sharing our stories for years and now we can finally bring them to television! Thank you @netflix for giving my literal diary a place to live and breathe. @iamjamiefoxx , even though you embarrass the hell out of me, I wouldn’t have it any other way ❤️ We can make this show because you care so much about our relationship and have gone to (sometimes over the top) measures to keep it strong ❤️ Be prepared to get a glimpse into the last 26 years of our lives together. Time to put my producer hat on! Let’s do this @iamjamiefoxx 💪🏽” -Corinne Foxx’s Instagram

Jamie Links W/ Game

This week, Jamie linked up with hip-hop heavyweight Game and fellow actor Marlon Wayans.