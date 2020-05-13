Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx is showing big love to the memory of late music icon Bill Withers. The veteran crooner went online this week with some must-see footage of himself performing “Grandma’s Hands.”

Grandma’s Hands

Last night, Foxx went to Instagram with the must-see footage. In the clip, he opts out of having music in the background and performs a few lines from Withers’ classic.

Anderson .Paak Remembers Withers

Recently, rap crooner Anderson .Paak paid respect to the memory of Bill Withers. He shared a snippet from an Instagram Live session with Withers’ music playing in the background.

“REST EASY #BILLWITHERS WE LOVE YOU!!! LEGENDS NEVER DIE!! #FRIDANCE#PAAKHOUSERADIO” -Anderson .Paak’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, a couple of celebrity superstars remembered Withers. Both rap heavyweight Nas and retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal saluted Bill on their social media pages.

“Lovely Day, Lean On Me, Grandma’s Hands. All Timeless Songs. Thank you for giving us so much. Peace Bill Withers” -Nas’ Instagram

“REST IN POWER UNCLE BILL @90shiphopjunkie thanks for this”

Before You Go

According to reports, Withers actually passed away earlier the same week. Despite his death happening on a Monday, it didn’t turn into national news until days later.