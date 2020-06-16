Vixen Jade‘s sister Rachel Wattley is out here doing the most-most. The popular model went online this week to share an up-close look at herself without makeup and showing the new “Trollz” song some major love.
Rachel x Makeup
Last night, Rachel hit up Instagram with the must-like pic. In addition to showing off a natural glow, Jade’s sis also referenced rap star Nicki Minaj‘s “Trollz” lyrics.
“Eat it cookie monstaaa 🍪👅” -Rachel Wattley’s Instagram
“No makeup mami 😍🔥🔥” -Jade
High-Key Details
On Monday, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote a new “Trollz” lyrics video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.
“New lyric video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wts5viH28E … plus new Merch on http://NickiMinajQueen.com #Trollz” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.
“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter
Before You Go
Instead of staying mum, 6ix9ine has embraced his own success. He also referenced having a massive comeback after spending nearly two years behind bars and getting out early for working with the feds.
“In 2017 they said he has 6 months .. here we are 3 years later AND after snitchin ………………….” -Tekashi 6ix9ine