Vixen Jade‘s sister Rachel Wattley is out here doing the most-most. The popular model went online this week to share an up-close look at herself without makeup and showing the new “Trollz” song some major love.

Rachel x Makeup

Last night, Rachel hit up Instagram with the must-like pic. In addition to showing off a natural glow, Jade’s sis also referenced rap star Nicki Minaj‘s “Trollz” lyrics.

“Eat it cookie monstaaa 🍪👅” -Rachel Wattley’s Instagram “No makeup mami 😍🔥🔥” -Jade

On Monday, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote a new “Trollz” lyrics video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.

New lyric video https://t.co/F3uXavNreO plus new Merch on https://t.co/D6rPXvRvpM #Trollz pic.twitter.com/Paqk37liQ6 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2020 Nicki Minaj’s helps us our by linking to a Trollz lyrics video

According to reports, the new “Trollz” music video has broke Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s previous release. The single currently stands as the biggest hip-hop music video debut in YouTube history.

“.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ‘s #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA”.” -Chart Data’s Twitter

.@6ix9ine and @NICKIMINAJ's #TROLLZ has garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history, passing “GOOBA". — chart data (@chartdata) June 13, 2020

Instead of staying mum, 6ix9ine has embraced his own success. He also referenced having a massive comeback after spending nearly two years behind bars and getting out early for working with the feds.