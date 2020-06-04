SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Baddie a.k.a. Rachel Wattley is warming up the thirst trap at the start of June. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a shot of herself donning a new look.

Rachel x Blonde

On Thursday, Jade’s sister Rachel jumped on Instagram with a steamy new pic. The shot features her now donning long blonde hair.

SOHH TIP: Switch your hair up like Rachel. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.

“Just annoyed with life right now 🙄” -Rachel Wattley’s Instagram “Barbie 😍😍😍😍💕” -Jade

Shine bright, Baddie! #Jade's sister is pure fire in new look. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/fmy04DTcME — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 4, 2020 Jade’s sister Rachel channels Barbie in her latest pic

Sister To Sister

Wednesday night, the curvy vixen’s sister Jade went online to share a must-see pic. She referenced boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s current house arrest countdown in a thick pic of herself.

“House Arrest Day #627 57 more days……..” -Jade’s Instagram “😍😍😍😍” -Rachel Wattley “It’s fine around here ..😩” -Lira Galore

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Jade shared some jaw-dropping footage of herself and 6ix9ine. In the clip, Tek is shown spanking her in a room.

Before You Go

6ix9ine has had no problem letting his rap feud with Meek Mill flourish. The hip-hop entertainer recently trolled the Philadelphia rap heavyweight with some unexpected shade. Tek went online with footage of fellow Brooklyn native Casanova 2x talking about snitching not ending a rap entertainer’s career. 6ix took things a step further by referencing Meek and his 2015 “Rico” song and how he ultimately went behind bars on a probation violation related to dirt bikes.

“@casanova_2x Name the rapper that rapped about the RICCO and went to jail for bike tricks 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram