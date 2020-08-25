Vixen Jade‘s sister Baddie Gi has no problem putting some respect on her name and image. The popular New York model went online this week to admit she’s in a class by herself when it comes to beauty.

On Tuesday, Baddie hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself. In the shot, she’s posing solo and named herself after Disney character Pocahontas.

Heading into Monday, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.

“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram

Last week, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.

“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram

And #SOHH there you have it – @6ix9ine's bae Jade vowed to make an @OnlyFans if she hit 10K comments and she's sitting at a nice 12.5k! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/uDL7lFoBff — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 20, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Jade swears she is joining OnlyFans movement.

Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.