Vixen Jade‘s sister Baddie Gi has no problem putting some respect on her name and image. The popular New York model went online this week to admit she’s in a class by herself when it comes to beauty.

Baddie Gi’s New Nickname

On Tuesday, Baddie hit up Instagram with a new pic of herself. In the shot, she’s posing solo and named herself after Disney character Pocahontas.

“Pocahotness 🥰🔥” -Baddie Gi’s Instagram

Pocahotness 🥰🔥

High-Key Details

Heading into Monday, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.

“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram

Bum ass bitch but my nigga buy me everything

Wait, There’s More

Last week, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.

“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram

Before You Go

Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.

“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram

“Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj

“😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG

Should I make an only fans ? Hair @iam_jonathan_

