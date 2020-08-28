Hollywood rapper Jaden Smith is back on his music grind. The hip-hop entertainer has delivered new music in time for everyone’s weekend goals courtesy of his new Cool Tape Volume 3 mixtape release.

Jaden’s Cool Tape Volume 3

After some initial online teasing, Jaden unleashed his new project Friday. The project comes packed with nearly 17 songs and has already landed on all streaming platforms.

Clocking in at just an under an hour, the 17-track effort is the third installment in his Cool Tape mixtape series following CTV2 from November 2014 and The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 from October 2012. The project features appearances from Justin Bieber on “Falling For You” and Raury on “Endless Summer,” and hears the MSFTS head offer relaxing yet developed cuts that stay in line with the sound of the Cool Tape series. His colorful, sunset-stricken aesthetic also takes a psychedelic turn for this release, easily matching the album’s sonic landscape. (HYPEBEAST)

High-Key Details

Over the past few hours, Smith has relied on his social media pages to plug the new project. Jaden also released a slew of emojis to hint at the emotions the mixtape is sure to create.

“😖😖😖🥺😭😭 it felt Colder At The End. Cool Tape Volume 3 Out Now” -Jaden Smith’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, the 22-year-old musician talked about the tape being a prequel to 2017’s SYRE album and 2019’s ERYS release.

“So it’s kind of taking place when I’m like 15, going all the way up until 17. … How did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where’s your friends? Where’s everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory. .. It’s like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after ERYS or after SYRE.” (Zane Lowe)

Before You Go

In late July 2020, Jaden came through with his “Cabin Fever” music video premiere.