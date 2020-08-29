New York model Jade might have too much booty for the average troll. The hip-hop vixen went online this weekend to tease her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine about her backside giving the Brooklyn native a little too much to handle.
Jade Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine
On Saturday, Jade hit up Instagram with some major trolling. The hip-hop vixen joked about 6ix9ine not being able to keep up with her booty.
“@6ix9ine he don’t know what to with this” -Jade’s Instagram
Jade Flexes In Gucci
Recently, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.
“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Days prior, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.
“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram
Before You Go
Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.
“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram
“Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj
“😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG