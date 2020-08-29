New York model Jade might have too much booty for the average troll. The hip-hop vixen went online this weekend to tease her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine about her backside giving the Brooklyn native a little too much to handle.

Jade Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Saturday, Jade hit up Instagram with some major trolling. The hip-hop vixen joked about 6ix9ine not being able to keep up with her booty.

“@6ix9ine he don’t know what to with this” -Jade’s Instagram

SMH…. just when you thought @6ix9ine was the only one trolling in their relationship – #Jade is with the jokes too. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/RpEhIvvZBL — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 29, 2020 Jade trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine with her booty.

Jade Flexes In Gucci

Recently, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.

“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.

“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram

And #SOHH there you have it – @6ix9ine's bae Jade vowed to make an @OnlyFans if she hit 10K comments and she's sitting at a nice 12.5k! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/uDL7lFoBff — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 20, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Jade swears she is joining OnlyFans movement.

Before You Go

Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.