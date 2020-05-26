New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and his boo Jade are spending some serious time together while he remains on house arrest. The curvy vixen took to social media this week to share some booty-ful Memorial Day moments.

6ix9ine x Jade

Jade went to her Instagram page to share some steamy new footage. The clip features 6ix9ine going extra hands on with her biggest asset.

Big Troll

6ix9ine has no problem letting his rap feud with Meek Mill flourish. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to troll the Philadelphia rap heavyweight with some unexpected shade. On Monday, Tekashi hit up Instagram with footage of fellow Brooklyn native Casanova 2x talking about snitching not ending a rap entertainer’s career. 6ix9ine took things a step further by referencing Meek and his 2015 “Rico” song and how he ultimately went behind bars on a probation violation related to dirt bikes.

“@casanova_2x Name the rapper that rapped about the RICCO and went to jail for bike tricks 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Tek went online to get everyone dragging his name across social media for snitching. 6ix9ine also hyped up his “GOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

“Look at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” – Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.