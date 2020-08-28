Vixen Jade knows the importance of August 28. The popular girlfriend to rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has come forward to acknowledge her sister and fellow model Baddie Gi‘s birthday.
Jade Celebrates Baddie Gi
On Friday, Jade hit up Instagram to gush over her twin. She poured her heart out in an open message dishing on their close-knit bond.
“Happy birthday SISTER!!!! I love you 2 the moon & back 😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ EVERYBODY GO UNDER HER PICTURE ON HER PAGE AND WISH HER A HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOW ILL FOLLOW YALL BACK 🥳 @baddiegi__” -Jade’s Instagram
Baddie also went to her Instagram page to acknowledge the big born day.
“It’s my mfff birthday show me love 🎉🥳” -Baddie Gi’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Leading up to the big day, Baddie made sure to share some birthday-inspired IG posts to her page.
“BIG VIRGO ENERGY 🥳🥰🎊 8/28 #chanelmybody” -Baddie Gi’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In early June 2020, vixen Jade’s sister jumped on Instagram with a steamy new pic. The shot featured her donning long blonde hair and received a comments section comment from her day one.
“Just annoyed with life right now 🙄” -Rachel Wattley’s Instagram
“Barbie 😍😍😍😍💕” -Jade
Before You Go
Hours prior, Jade went online to share a must-see pic. She referenced boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine’s house arrest countdown in a thick pic of herself.
“House Arrest Day #627 57 more days……..” -Jade’s Instagram
“😍😍😍😍” -Rachel Wattley
“It’s fine around here ..😩” -Lira Galore