Vixen Jade is out here playing around with the thirst trap. The curvy model went online this week to reveal her interest in possibly starting up an OnlyFans premium account.

Jade x OnlyFans

On Monday, Jade went to Instagram to see if her 1.3 million followers felt she should start an OnlyFans page. The question even sparked a response from rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj and her sister Rachel “Baddie IG” Wattley.

“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram “Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj “😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG

High-Key Details

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels and his queen Erica Mena recently fired back at shade aimed at them from rap artist Khia for joining the OnlyFans movement. They revealed how much money they had generated since launching their premium pages.

“Wayment! #Safaree and #EricaMena post their earnings from #OnlyFans after #Khia blasted them for making the accounts in the first place!” -TSR’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hours prior, Khia woke up the Internet by getting at Safaree and Mena. She ripped them for digging into their fans’ pockets with OnlyFans.

Khia may have hit the nail on the head by publicly asking these two why in the world they are on an adult entertainment sites. The rappers rant was featured on her talk show Khia Gaga Order on YouTube. the rant started with Khi asking “didn’t these motherf***ers just get married not even a year ago and have a newborn baby girl and theses mother***ers making fans only and Porn Hub account.” She bangs her gavel in process. “we the people want to know why you two motherf***ers got married and out her dry begging?” (The Blast)

Before You Go

In April 2020, buzz developed about Safaree joining the OnlyFans movement. Reports claim he initially charged $20 to see his content.