The LOX’s Jadakiss just doesn’t do ordinary – at all. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to low-key show off his love for fire sneakers.

On New Year’s Eve, Jada lit up his Instagram page with a look at a pair of customized, Nike kicks.

On Monday, fellow New York native Fat Joe showed off a pair of North Carolina blue Jordans.

Joe is known for frequently flexing fresh sneakers on his social media pages.

Don Vibes YESSSSS out now

El Drippy

Home of the wave @upnyc @travisscott

Back in 2016, Fat Joe cemented his love for kicks by opening up his own sneaker store in the Big Apple.