Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith knows the importance of June 16. The veteran entertainer has come forward to remember the life of her late friend 2Pac on his 49th birthday.

Jada x Pac

On Tuesday, Jada went to Instagram with some heartfelt words about what Pac represented. She also shared footage of the late music icon speaking on the importance of helping non-white children around the world.

“During this time I often think about the many, many thoughtful debates Tupac and I would have around the relationship between racism, sexism, misogyny, poverty and how they all play a crucial part in the oppression of Black people and other communities of color so that capitalism could exist and thrive. We were tired of seeing our people at the bottom and we were in constant debate of the state of Black youth and what we needed to do to help change the condition of our community. We agreed and disagreed passionately but the one thing we had in common … we shared a deep love for Black people and a commitment to do our best to spark minds and create change no matter how big or small. I think about what our conversations would be today. His words are still sooooo deeply relevant and inspiring as he watches from above as we march on. He would be so grateful for the courage and passion of the youth today.” -Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In celebration of Tupac’s birthday, streaming giant TIDAL is going all out for him. The digital powerhouse has paid homage by streaming Pac essential tunes.

“Today we remember #Tupac who was born on this day in 1971. You are appreciated. Revisit his classics – link in bio. 🙏🏽🖤” -TIDAL’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In April 2020, music mogul Diddy remembered the late rap icon. Puff Daddy shared some throwback footage of Pac talking about the importance of staying truthful about society.

“They use the ghetto for their pain, for their sorrow, their culture, for their music, for their happiness, for their movies. They talk about Boyz N The Hood. You know what I’m saying? … I want when they see me they know that everyday I’m breathing, it’s for us to go farther. Every time I speak, I want the truth to come out. Every time I speak, I want to shiver. I don’t want them to be like they know what I’m going to say because it’s polite, they know what I’m going to say. Even if I get in trouble, ain’t that what we’re supposed to do? I’m not saying I’m going to rule the world or change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world. That’s our job. It’s to spark someone else watching us. We might not be the ones but let’s not be selfish and because we’re not going to change the world, let’s not talk about how we should change it. I don’t know how to change it but I know if I keep talking about how dirty it is out here, somebody gonna clean it up.” -Diddy’s Instagram

Before You Go

“Power” actress La La Anthony recently remembered Pac’s life. She shared a motivational quote from the rap great.