New York rapper Ja Rule is out here giving the Internet all the inspiration needed for endless memes. Social media has erupted with some hilarious trolling aimed at his recent Greece restaurant promo clip.
Rule x Memes
Over the past few hours, the Internet has unloaded some pure jokes at Rule’s expense. The jokes ultimately centered on how Ja acted in his must-see ad.
“The budget for this commercial was $20 and $17 was for @jarule 😬” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Earlier this week, Rule lit up his social media pages with posts embracing his new private party hustle. Ja continued to encourage people to spend money and book him for events.
Wait, There’s More
On Sunday, the rap heavyweight’s arch rival 50 Cent tried to clown Rule in the worst way. Curtis Jackson shared footage of Ja allegedly performing at a house party.
“if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽♂️stay out of my way, OK.” -50 Cent’s Twitter
Before You Go
In mid-April 2020, Ja Rule showed no mercy and trolled the G-Unit boss. The hip-hop heavyweight called Fif a snitch by using a rat meme.
Oh you wanna make memes…🤣Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored… 🤣 this post will self destruct… 😂🤣😭 -Ja Rule’s Instagram