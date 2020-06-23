New York rapper Ja Rule is out here giving the Internet all the inspiration needed for endless memes. Social media has erupted with some hilarious trolling aimed at his recent Greece restaurant promo clip.

Over the past few hours, the Internet has unloaded some pure jokes at Rule’s expense. The jokes ultimately centered on how Ja acted in his must-see ad.

“The budget for this commercial was $20 and $17 was for @jarule 😬” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Earlier this week, Rule lit up his social media pages with posts embracing his new private party hustle. Ja continued to encourage people to spend money and book him for events.

😂🤣😭 I’m trending for my commercial Pitch perfect is a HIT lmao!!! @celebshowoff 💪🏾🤣pic.twitter.com/rHdCbQzPi1 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 22, 2020

If you want EXCLUSIVE COVID SAFE Vip experiences like these with your favorite artist book them NOW… https://t.co/gljDmZaVHM book me personally https://t.co/MIgEsIvmAq #ICONN pic.twitter.com/MGfu2EQWE2 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 21, 2020

On Sunday, the rap heavyweight’s arch rival 50 Cent tried to clown Rule in the worst way. Curtis Jackson shared footage of Ja allegedly performing at a house party.

“if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK.” -50 Cent’s Twitter

if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/HkXblUKNMg — 50cent (@50cent) June 21, 2020

In mid-April 2020, Ja Rule showed no mercy and trolled the G-Unit boss. The hip-hop heavyweight called Fif a snitch by using a rat meme.