New York rapper Ja Rule isn’t sweating the small stuff. The hip-hop veteran has officially responded to shade thrown his way from rap rival 50 Cent by embracing the trolling.

Ja x 50

Over the past few hours, Rule has lit up his social media pages with posts embracing his new private party hustle. Ja continued to encourage people to spend money and book him for events.

😂🤣😭 I’m trending for my commercial Pitch perfect is a HIT lmao!!! @celebshowoff 💪🏾🤣pic.twitter.com/rHdCbQzPi1 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 22, 2020

If you want EXCLUSIVE COVID SAFE Vip experiences like these with your favorite artist book them NOW… https://t.co/gljDmZaVHM book me personally https://t.co/MIgEsIvmAq #ICONN pic.twitter.com/MGfu2EQWE2 — Ja Rule (@jarule) June 21, 2020

High-Key Details

On Sunday, Fif tried to clown Rule in the worst way. Curtis Jackson shared footage of Ja allegedly performing at a house party.

“if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK.” -50 Cent’s Twitter

if you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. 🤷🏽‍♂️stay out of my way, OK. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/HkXblUKNMg — 50cent (@50cent) June 21, 2020

Wait, There’s More

In mid-April 2020, Ja Rule showed no mercy and trolled the G-Unit boss. The hip-hop heavyweight called Fif a snitch by using a rat meme.

Oh you wanna make memes…🤣Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored… 🤣 this post will self destruct… 😂🤣😭 #PettyMurphy#peopleschamp#Iconn#NyStars -Ja Rule’s Instagram

Before You Go

Ja went online the same week to share his thoughts on the possibility of going on a hits face-off against 50. Rule took things a step further by saying he’s responsible for influencing his rap nemesis’ music.

“Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao” -Ja Rule’s Twitter

Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao https://t.co/pWCB6XqrMi — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 16, 2020 Ja Rule wants 50 Cent to admit he influenced him

“I just wanna say that it’s all love from my side never scared to compete I was asked would I do a verzuz with 50 and I said of course I don’t back down lol… I stand by my catalog and the records I’ve written for others I LOVE HIP HOP… #fortheculture“

I just wanna say that it’s all love from my side never scared to compete I was asked would I do a verzuz with 50 and I said of course I don’t back down lol… I stand by my catalog and the records I’ve written for others I LOVE HIP HOP… #fortheculture — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 14, 2020

“I love the fans y’all go super hard for this sh*t…”