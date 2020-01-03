New York rapper Ja Rule thinks war is on deck. The hip-hop veteran has weighed-in on the possibility of a global battle going down following the United States’ deadly attack on a top Iranian general.

Big Facts: Rule went to Twitter Friday and questioned social media not taking the situation seriously.

High-Key Details: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)

Wait, There’s More: The attack has sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.

Before You Go: Coincidentally, Trump previously went at former president Barack Obama about attacking Iran to get re-elected in 2012.