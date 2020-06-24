Music executive J. Prince has some things to get off his chest. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to share his issues and problems with NBA YoungBoy as their e-beef continues to intensify.

Prince x YoungBoy

Last night, Prince went to Instagram and didn’t censor himself. He went all out in clowning NBA’s state of mind and decision to go to war against him.

“You took my kindness for weakness because you’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful. Talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties. But I talked to your brother and I believe every word he said about you knowing. … You seem to be dumber than a box of rocks or you despise wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you’re living and the weak-a** security being sleep in front of your house – that’s free game I gave you but it probably went over your head. Let me say this to you little homie. You not a friend or an enemy today. Let’s keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad. I’m done.” -J. Prince’s Instagram

High-Key Details

The drama ultimately stems from NBA calling out Prince on social media. YoungBoy told J to mind his business after an incident went down at his house.

“It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t get on no Internet and do no publicly. Don’t do no dealing with no f*cking publicity. None of that p*ssy a** sh*t. I’m good on them keys, gangster. When you buy that sh*t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f*cking business, man.”

Wait, There’s More

Everything started to get crazy after someone broke into NBA’s home. Prince ultimately came to the rescue to find out who was responsible.

Last week, Youngboy’s Houston home was broken into. J. Prince tracked down the criminals and made sure that the rapper knew he had the items that were stolen from his home. This didn’t sit well with Youngboy. (Complex)

Before You Go

Outside of the Prince drama, YoungBoy is currently gearing up to drop new music. The hip-hop star and fellow rap heavyweight Rich The Kid have a much-needed album on deck.