New York rapper J.I. is giving fans the all-exclusive access to his “20K (Intro)” music video behind the scenes. Fresh off putting out a new project, J.I. comes through to show the making of his Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1 standout anthem’s visual. From the flashing lights to everyone behind the scenes with director Kid Art, J.I provides an in-depth look.
J.I. Shares 20K (Intro) Behind The Scenes Footage
