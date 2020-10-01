Up Next

J.I. Shares 20K (Intro) Behind The Scenes Footage

Written By Rosario Harper

New York rapper J.I. is giving fans the all-exclusive access to his “20K (Intro)” music video behind the scenes. Fresh off putting out a new project, J.I. comes through to show the making of his Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1 standout anthem’s visual. From the flashing lights to everyone behind the scenes with director Kid Art, J.I provides an in-depth look.

