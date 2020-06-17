Roc Nation’s J. Cole has the entire world listening up. The hip-hop star has come through with his surprise “Snow On Tha Bluff” song presumably aimed at disses fired his way from fellow musician Noname.

Cole x Snow

Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on the protests going on around the county against police brutality, he appears to take direct aim at Noname for publicly sending out subliminal tweets aimed at artists like himself and Kendrick Lamar.

“J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname…” -AllLoveHipHop’s Twitter

J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname… pic.twitter.com/iX1gGxyHRI — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) June 17, 2020

High-Key Details

Instead of staying silent after the song dropped, Cole defended his wordplay. J hit up Twitter to say he meant every bar off the must-hear tune and also encouraged people to follow Noname.

“Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. … Follow @noname . I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping. … I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. … We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. -J. Cole’s Twitter

Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. ✌🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

The initial drama appeared to stem from a single tweet. Noname went to her Twitter page to allegedly single out both Kendrick Lamar and Cole.

While J Cole was out there just minding his business and protesting, Noname was on her couch with the Twitter Fingers. J Cole is a 🐐! pic.twitter.com/pxBnoFEOTd — M i n k (@Minkboi) June 17, 2020

Btw he’s mostly responding to this which was a direct shot at Cole and Kendrick even though both of them were literally on the ground marching with the people instead of “putting a tweet up” pic.twitter.com/NLpp8LI8HQ — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) June 17, 2020

Before You Go

Coincidentally, both Cole and Lamar have remained very active during the global protests against police brutality. Both hip-hop stars have joined peaceful demonstrations throughout the country.