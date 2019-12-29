Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti is ready for a big 2020. The hip-hop mogul has announced plans to get casting started up for his “Tales” series.

On Sunday, Gotti revealed casting would go down next month in Virginia.

Earlier this year, Gotti shared a throwback pic of himself alongside rap icon JAY-Z and referenced Young Hov congratulating him on his BET series’ success.

A few weeks prior, Gotti and Kanye West‘s much-hyped “Brothers” collaboration finally premiered during the “Tales” premiere.

After teasing the new track as part of BET’s Tales last month, Kanye West has finally revealed his new track alongside longtime collaborator Charlie Wilson, entitled “Brothers.” Produced by Irv Gotti and Murder Inc producer Seven (Channel 7), the track debuted on the show’s two-hour season premiere late Tuesday night. Reminiscent of the “Big Brother” sound from Ye’s Graduation era, the song relishes in much of the style that early Kanye fans have craved from the artist’s current and future projects. (Hypebeast)

In early July 2019, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian went to Twitter to plug BET’s “Tales” season premiere and remind followers “Brothers” will finally get released.