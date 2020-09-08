Internet Roasts TikTok Star Danielle Cohn For Trying To Claim Ashanti’s Foolish Classic

The Internet isn’t here for TikTok star Danielle Cohn. Social media has erupted on the teenage online personality for sparking controversy after appearing to claim she made a new TikTok song which people immediately realized is singer Ashanti‘s “Foolish” classic.

The Internet Roasts TikTok Teen

Tensions initially rose after Danielle went online to claim she made a new TikTok anthem. Coincidentally, she even put the title “Foolish” in her video’s description.

Not this white Girl stealing Ashanti’s song and trying to claim it as her own….. pic.twitter.com/KBtgZUry6u — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

— please stop quoting this with “iTz a CovEr.” I’m not dumb I know what a cover is. And I never said it wasn’t. She didn’t give Ashanti Credit on TikTok initially, she said “MY NEW SONG.” and she made Merchandise to Sell & Make a Profit off of “Her New Song.” PUHLEASE stfu. pic.twitter.com/FVurSerOOz — 𝙻𝚒𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚕𝚏𝚊𝚡 (@BAAQ_) September 6, 2020

Cover With No Credit

After receiving some backlash, Danielle initially came forward on Twitter to try and set the record straight. Cohn said she knew all along the ‘new’ song was really a cover despite not giving Ashanti any credit or salutes.

“Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️” -Danielle Cohn’s Twitter

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

Cohn did go to her Instagram page to announce her “Foolish” music video and did credit Ashanti for inspiring her.

“DROPS midnight 9/4 east coast🖤 FOOLISH inspired by @ashanti big thank you to @joebland09 @project_cyrus for the amazing video. Hair @extensionbarla @bellamihair Video hair and makeup by @diascyn Produced by @iamblakebrown @allstarmusicla album cover by @marksingerman” -Danielle Cohn’s Instagram

Ashanti Fans Clap Back

Instead of staying silent or accepting Cohn’s explanation, Ashanti fans did not hold back on unloading pure anger on her.

So this girl stole foolish by Ashanti and claimed she was “inspired” by her??? Um she does know she can get sued over copyright infringement right???? And then made a music video.. pic.twitter.com/E3Z14ZZClV — VibezOfAnimeLife (@Agnikaivibez) September 6, 2020

Ashanti starts with A just like African. you have some nerve trying to steal an Ashanti song when you are not African pic.twitter.com/yOGu0dLvgS — 𝔫𝔢𝔴 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔩 (@addisnefs) September 6, 2020

Ashanti needs to sue this little broad. The fucking audacity! First you steal her entire song and then tried to say it was a cover & now you're also trying to make a profit off of merch. Smdh pic.twitter.com/MfwyqzbNuu — 🐚Yblehs.🐝 (@SunflowerinOrbt) September 7, 2020

Do YOU not understand you need permission and proper credits to an artist to cover their use? Yet Ashanti’s name is not at all in your song credits but yeah… sure girl. pic.twitter.com/h4YqnXSqEE — Alexa Zaro (@alexarzaro) September 7, 2020

Not you copying Ashanti word for word bar for bar and still making this shit sound like ass. Girl you need yo ass beat. Like the instructions was RIGHT THERE pic.twitter.com/bM5lgAM3gV — Care🧸💛✨ (@PinAppExpress) September 7, 2020

Ashanti’s Anniversary

In April 2020, Ashanti went to her social media pages to celebrate her self-titled debut’s anniversary. The album is most celebrated for featuring her standout “Foolish” record.

“Humbled even more every year. Celebrating 18 years of my debut Album.. Its so crazy that I have so many requests… more from rappers than anyone from this new generation to sample these songs… it’s an incredible feeling that 18 years later this album still slaps… still touches people young & old. Super grateful. Thank you guys so much for all your love and continued support. I couldn’t do it with out you! Thank you to Murder Inc, Def Jam & Team Ashanti. Still in the Guinness book of world records for the fastest selling R&B debut female artist in music history🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Wait till y’all hear who sampled one of my singles dropping off this… 😩👀🙌🏽🔥😜 #Forevergrateful❤️“

To date, Ashanti’s “Foolish” music video has over 147 million YouTube views.