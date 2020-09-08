Internet Roasts TikTok Star Danielle Cohn For Trying To Claim Ashanti’s Foolish Classic

The Internet isn’t here for TikTok star Danielle Cohn. Social media has erupted on the teenage online personality for sparking controversy after appearing to claim she made a new TikTok song which people immediately realized is singer Ashanti‘s “Foolish” classic.
The Internet Roasts TikTok Teen
Tensions initially rose after Danielle went online to claim she made a new TikTok anthem. Coincidentally, she even put the title “Foolish” in her video’s description.
Cover With No Credit
After receiving some backlash, Danielle initially came forward on Twitter to try and set the record straight. Cohn said she knew all along the ‘new’ song was really a cover despite not giving Ashanti any credit or salutes.
“Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻♀️” -Danielle Cohn’s Twitter
Cohn did go to her Instagram page to announce her “Foolish” music video and did credit Ashanti for inspiring her.
“DROPS midnight 9/4 east coast🖤 FOOLISH inspired by @ashanti big thank you to @joebland09 @project_cyrus for the amazing video. Hair @extensionbarla @bellamihair Video hair and makeup by @diascyn Produced by @iamblakebrown @allstarmusicla album cover by @marksingerman” -Danielle Cohn’s Instagram
Ashanti Fans Clap Back
Instead of staying silent or accepting Cohn’s explanation, Ashanti fans did not hold back on unloading pure anger on her.
Ashanti’s Anniversary
In April 2020, Ashanti went to her social media pages to celebrate her self-titled debut’s anniversary. The album is most celebrated for featuring her standout “Foolish” record.
“Humbled even more every year. Celebrating 18 years of my debut Album.. Its so crazy that I have so many requests… more from rappers than anyone from this new generation to sample these songs… it’s an incredible feeling that 18 years later this album still slaps… still touches people young & old. Super grateful. Thank you guys so much for all your love and continued support. I couldn’t do it with out you! Thank you to Murder Inc, Def Jam & Team Ashanti. Still in the Guinness book of world records for the fastest selling R&B debut female artist in music history🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Wait till y’all hear who sampled one of my singles dropping off this… 😩👀🙌🏽🔥😜 #Forevergrateful❤️“
To date, Ashanti’s “Foolish” music video has over 147 million YouTube views.