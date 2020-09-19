Internet Roasts LeBron James’ Son Bronny With Hilarious Memes Over Leaked Smoking Clip

The Internet has jokes-jokes. Social media has erupted over NBA superstar LeBron James‘ son Bronny turning into a trending topic over footage of himself leaking online and appearing to smoke cannabis.

LeBron James’ Son Bronny Roasted

People have lit up Twitter with hard-hitting jokes. People have imagined how King James is reacting to the sudden social media craze to what Bronny should expect when his dad returns home from the Orlando, Florida NBA playoffs bubble.

bronny knew lebrons not coming out of the bubble any time soon and said pic.twitter.com/pNwdckbfDf September 19, 2020

Bronny watching Lebron whoop on the Nuggets only to realize he is next: pic.twitter.com/oSTqhGJUup — cozyboyflare (@cozyboyflare1) September 19, 2020

Nobody:



Bronny after he hit his 3rd blunt: pic.twitter.com/QKyA6iI5M2 September 19, 2020

Lebron: WTF WHO GAVE BRONNY WEED?!?!



JR SMITH: pic.twitter.com/M1CxAsrFIS — DamnItGeorge (@George0713_) September 19, 2020

Lebron when he see Bronny back at the crib pic.twitter.com/MLrOGtSdwV — GRCAmoney (@BelieveInAmoney) September 19, 2020

bronny posting once lebron get out the bubble🤣 pic.twitter.com/EwgGPUTEWV — $habriaaa 💕 (@briatiannaxo) September 19, 2020

LeBron leaving the bubble when he sees a video of Bronny smoking weed pic.twitter.com/K7gGhAP1z5 — Michael Porter Jr ➐ (@MichalPorterJr) September 19, 2020

LeBron to Bronny after he saw the video of Bronny 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zkpxv29pEU — 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙊𝘽𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙈𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 🎸⛈🖤 (@FlackoBaggMyers) September 19, 2020

“Savannah, you need to send the whole family to Orlando, I got something for Bronny” pic.twitter.com/pdgv4fmcht — Alek🏄🏼‍♂️ (@HoodieAlek) September 19, 2020

Bronny knowing he finna get his ass whooped: pic.twitter.com/zL1rLbdyAM — 𝖗𝖆𝖗𝖊.🪐 (@AtakeCarti) September 19, 2020

lebron going through ig stories and seeing bronny smoking pic.twitter.com/yKEypzS9Yr — 2k 💫 (@FIikify) September 19, 2020

Niggas out here paying more attention to Bronny more than their own kids smh pic.twitter.com/g8qm0lLwfC — Dixie Normus (@yourethatmad) September 19, 2020

Lebron: “Give me 1 good reason why I shouldn’t beat your ass rn”



Lebron: "Give me 1 good reason why I shouldn't beat your ass rn"



Bronny's High ass: pic.twitter.com/ieR5pKvtAb — IG: OlderChxppa (@OlderChxppa) September 19, 2020

Bronny Support

Despite some people having an issue with Bronny, media outlets have come to his support. Sports writers have defended the 15-year-old for joining in on a non-violent recreational activity continuing to become legalized across the nation.

These days, recreational smoking is not much of a big deal as it was back in the day, especially with the legalization in numerous states. Teenagers smoking some weed doesn’t usually elicit headlines. But given Bronny’s stature as the son of NBA royalty LeBron James, everything he does will always be observed under the microscope from the public eye. We must also remind ourselves that Bronny is just a teenager living his life. Come on, who doesn’t get a little bit adventurous at 15? Bronny James has had the spotlight on him since the moment he was born. Especially now that he is coming of age, we should ease up a bit and let the kid enjoy his life. (Clutch Points)

King James and His Prince

Bronny is expected to take his love for basketball to college and eventually to the league. In the past, LeBron has revealed his hope to possibly play in the NBA at the same time as his mini-me.

The younger James just finished his freshman year at Sierra Canyon School, a private school in Chatsworth, Calif. Lebron has previously stated that he hopes to play in the NBA long enough to be in the league at the same time as his son. (Page Six)

LeBron Misses Bronny

In August 2020, King James shared his love and admiration for his family. He specifically revealed how much he missed his immediate loved ones including Bronny.