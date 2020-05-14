SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen India Love isn’t letting the statewide California lockdown stop her from showing black girl magic and workout goals. The hip-hop model went online this week to share some shots of her rock-hard abs and toned body.

All Love

On Thursday, India went to Instagram to steady flex on her followers. She also encouraged fans to share a black heart emoji if they’re also feeling blessed.

“Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio” -India Love’s Instagram

Hip-Hop Daughters

The pics even inspired a few hip-hop legends’ daughters to weigh-in. Both Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter and Nas‘ mini-me Destiny Jones co-signed India Love’s shots with her rock-hard abs.

“Fine a**😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter “🖤🖤🖤” -Destiny Jones

Wait, There’s More

Recently, India went to her Instagram page with a bunch of new pics. The shots feature her rocking shades and a fur-looking coat in Savage gear.

“oh you know.. causal lounge wear✨ 🌟💫• brought to you by @savagexfenty of course #savagexambassador” -India Love’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, Savage x Fenty creator Rihanna delivered some jaw-dropping content. She released a shot of herself donning some eye-opening Savage gear.

“savageX.com … @adamselman collab out now.” -Rihanna’s Instagram

“Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring @AdamSelman back for another collab! 🖤 Available May 1st only on savageX.com #UXTRA” -Rihanna’s Instagram