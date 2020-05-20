SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen India Love is out here going for Woman Crush Everyday vibes. The hip-hop model went online this week to flex some serious black girl magic in a slew of Savage x Fenty modeling pics.

All Love

Last night, India flooded her social media pages with tons of steamy pics. The shots feature her donning matching brown Savage x Fenty underwear.

“Brown @savagexfenty ☄️!! #savagexambassador” -India Love’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram Brown @savagexfenty ☄️!! #savagexambassador A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on May 19, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT India Love’s sexiness is on full display in Savage x Fenty pics

View this post on Instagram ⏳ @anthonyxrated A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on May 19, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT India Love rocks Savage x Fenty outfits

View this post on Instagram BEEN! A post shared by indialove (@indialove) on May 19, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT India shows off a mixture of flashiness and sexiness in new pics

Abs Day

Last Thursday, India went to Instagram to steady flex on her followers. She also encouraged fans to share a black heart emoji if they also felt blessed.

“Drop a 🖤 if you are Blessed * #linkinmybio” -India Love’s Instagram

“Fine a**😍😍😍” -Reginae Carter “🖤🖤🖤” -Destiny Jones

Wait, There’s More

Recently, India went to her Instagram page with a bunch of new pics. The shots feature her rocking shades and a fur-looking coat in Savage gear.

“oh you know.. causal lounge wear✨ 🌟💫• brought to you by @savagexfenty of course #savagexambassador” -India Love’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, Savage x Fenty creator Rihanna delivered some jaw-dropping content. She released a shot of herself donning some eye-opening Savage gear.

“savageX.com … @adamselman collab out now.” -Rihanna’s Instagram

“Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring @AdamSelman back for another collab! 🖤 Available May 1st only on savageX.com #UXTRA” -Rihanna’s Instagram