Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Real Shoe Size In Nike Air Force Ones

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is giving fans the inside scoop on what size shoes they should send her for the holidays. The hip-hop star went online this week to flex her beauty and reveal how big her kicks are in 2020.
Iggy Azalea’s Shoe Size
On Thursday, Iggy hit up Instagram to share the news. Instead of downplaying the situation, Azalea joked about having big feet rocking a pair of white Nike Air Force One sneakers.
“I feel cute here… but my feet look big as hell 🙄😹 for the record (since I know y’all gonna ask) I’m a 9 🤓” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Iggy Azalea’s Modeling Flex
In August 2020, Iggy hit up Instagram with some new pics. The shots featured her rocking signature blonde hair and a one-piece Chicago Bulls outfit.
New Iggy and Tinashe Tunes
Recently, Iggy teamed up with singer Tinashe with some audio flames. The duo released their “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” collaboration.
The Promo Grind
Over the past few days, Azalea has plugged the new “DLNW” single across social media.
“Just put so many cute new things on my webstore! Also I have signed copies of #dlnw available for the next 24hrs only. Which is your favorite? Mines the clock ⏰ 🥰 (link in stories)” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram