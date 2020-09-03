Up Next

Iggy Azalea Reveals Her Real Shoe Size In Nike Air Force Ones

Written By Angie Dare

Iggy's Shoe Size
Iggy Azalea 30th Birthday
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is giving fans the inside scoop on what size shoes they should send her for the holidays. The hip-hop star went online this week to flex her beauty and reveal how big her kicks are in 2020.

Iggy Azalea’s Shoe Size

On Thursday, Iggy hit up Instagram to share the news. Instead of downplaying the situation, Azalea joked about having big feet rocking a pair of white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

“I feel cute here… but my feet look big as hell 🙄😹 for the record (since I know y’all gonna ask) I’m a 9 🤓” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Iggy Azalea’s shoe size revealed.

Iggy Azalea’s Modeling Flex

In August 2020, Iggy hit up Instagram with some new pics. The shots featured her rocking signature blonde hair and a one-piece Chicago Bulls outfit.

Iggy Azalea’s modeling flex.

New Iggy and Tinashe Tunes

Recently, Iggy teamed up with singer Tinashe with some audio flames. The duo released their “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” collaboration.

The Promo Grind

Over the past few days, Azalea has plugged the new “DLNW” single across social media.

“Just put so many cute new things on my webstore! Also I have signed copies of #dlnw available for the next 24hrs only. Which is your favorite? Mines the clock ⏰ 🥰 (link in stories)” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Written by Angie Dare

SOHH.com Writer. Angie Dare covers what's happening in the gossip and rumors parts of the music and entertainment industry. Plus - covering the latest on hip-hop relationships and family goals.

