Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is fading to blonde these days. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to share some new shots of herself dressed in all-black and showing off long bright hair.

Iggy x Blonde

On Tuesday, the hip-hop entertainer returned to Instagram with some must-like content. The shots feature her rocking shades and showing off her physique.

“Beat by @erosmua Hair by @hairbyiggy 🥵” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last Thursday, Azalea went to her Instagram Story and confirmed she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy did say she’d been keeping her mini-me’s life private.

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Iggy’s rumored birth delivery went down in early May 2020. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.

In what must be the best kept secret of the year, multiple outlets are reporting that Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has welcomed her first child over the weekend. And we’re just over here going, ‘wait, she was pregnant?!’ Metro.co.uk are claiming the 29-year-old from Mullumbimby gave birth to a baby boy, although it is not known if the child’s alleged father, rapper Playboi Carti, was there at the time. Apparently the pair started dating back in 2018 and have since moved in together. (MTV Australia)

Before You Go

Recent reports claimed Playboi Carti had wasted no time in upgrading his car game to accompany more space for the growing family. Reports claim the hip-hop star dropped big bucks on a Rolls-Royce.