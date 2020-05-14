SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is making up for lost time. The hip-hop heavyweight has returned to social media to share a must-like shot of herself in Woman Crush Wednesday mode.

Iggy Monster

On Wednesday, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.

“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

The Mighty Return

A few days ago, Iggy Azalea hit up Instagram with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.

“The sky needs the blue 🌬” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Iggy low-key had a rumored birth delivery last week. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.

In what must be the best kept secret of the year, multiple outlets are reporting that Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has welcomed her first child over the weekend. And we’re just over here going, ‘wait, she was pregnant?!’ Metro.co.uk are claiming the 29-year-old from Mullumbimby gave birth to a baby boy, although it is not known if the child’s alleged father, rapper Playboi Carti, was there at the time. Apparently the pair started dating back in 2018 and have since moved in together. (MTV Australia)

Before You Go

New reports claim Playboi Carti has wasted no time in upgrading his car game to accompany more space for the growing family. Reports claim the hip-hop star dropped big bucks on a Rolls-Royce.

The rapper spent $400k to buy one of the most exquisite family-friendly rides you’ll ever see … a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The new whip will transport new baby mama Iggy Azalea, their new baby boy and Papa Carti. We’re told Playboi bought the SUV last week from celeb car broker RD Whittington‘s company, Wires Only — and it was delivered to the fam in Georgia for a small $10k rush shipping fee. (TMZ)