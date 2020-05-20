SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is here to warm up everyone’s Hump Day. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with a batch of new pics flexing vixen vibes.

WCW Azalea

Iggy hit up Instagram Wednesday to share some new pics. Azalea shared three shots of herself in a slideshow modeling from a room.

“Shed a light on me. Hold me up to the sun, until I catch fire.” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Back-Back

Last Wednesday, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.

“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome baaaaaaacccck. lol @IGGYAZALEA back on that regular IG grind again. 'bout time, shawty! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/fYPigU5BGK — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 14, 2020 Iggy Azalea’s WCW vibes show her curves in her Fashionova fit as she makes her long-awaited return to Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Iggy Azalea hit up IG with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.

“The sky needs the blue 🌬” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Before You Go

According to reports, Iggy recently low-key had a rumored birth delivery. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.

In what must be the best kept secret of the year, multiple outlets are reporting that Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has welcomed her first child over the weekend. And we’re just over here going, ‘wait, she was pregnant?!’ Metro.co.uk are claiming the 29-year-old from Mullumbimby gave birth to a baby boy, although it is not known if the child’s alleged father, rapper Playboi Carti, was there at the time. Apparently the pair started dating back in 2018 and have since moved in together. (MTV Australia)