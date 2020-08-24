Australian rapper Iggy Azalea doesn’t take days off when it comes to her modeling flex. The popular entertainer went online this week to share some new looks at herself showing off major curves in a throwback Chicago Bulls-inspired outfit.

Iggy Azalea’s Modeling Flex

On Monday, Iggy hit up Instagram with some new pics. The shots feature her rocking signature blonde hair and a one-piece Bulls outfit.

High-Key Details

This past week, Iggy teamed up with singer Tinashe with some audio flames. The duo released their “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” collaboration.

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Azalea has plugged the new “DLNW” single across social media.

“Just put so many cute new things on my webstore! Also I have signed copies of #dlnw available for the next 24hrs only. Which is your favorite? Mines the clock ⏰ 🥰 (link in stories)” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few days ago, Iggy shared a modeling pic of herself rocking a pair of spandex and racing top.