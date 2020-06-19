Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is brightening up everyone’s Friday. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some new shots of herself embracing her blonde hair.

Iggy x Blonde

On Friday, Azalea went to her Instagram page with some bright new shots. One included a clip of her long blonde hair while the other is a full pic of her upper body.

High-Key Details

On Wednesday, Azalea returned to Instagram with a new look at her workout attire. The shot featured Iggy rocking a matching outfit and giving followers an up-close look at her complete physique.

“Back in another lil @fashionnova workout set. 🤫” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, the hip-hop entertainer returned to IG with some must-like content. The shots highlighted Iggy Azalea displaying modeling goals by rocking shades and showing off long blonde hair.

“Beat by @erosmua Hair by @hairbyiggy 🥵” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, Azalea went to her Instagram Story and confirmed she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy did say she’d been keeping her mini-me’s life private.