Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is sticking to her modeling goals these days even when she’s not on a runway or surrounded by paparazzi. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some shots of herself flexing pure fashion drip.

Iggy x Fashion Goals

On Thursday, Azalea hit up Instagram with some new shots. The pics feature her draped in a purple outfit showing off her curvy figure.

“For the record, I didn’t actually go anywhere. Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation. 😝” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Shadyville

On Monday, Azalea hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured her rocking a pair of shades and showing off some comfy matching fashion drip.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.

“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome baaaaaaacccck. lol @IGGYAZALEA back on that regular IG grind again. 'bout time, shawty! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/fYPigU5BGK — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 14, 2020 Iggy Azalea’s WCW vibes show her curves in her Fashionova fit as she makes her long-awaited return to Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Iggy Azalea hit up IG with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.