Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is sticking to her modeling goals these days even when she’s not on a runway or surrounded by paparazzi. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some shots of herself flexing pure fashion drip.
Iggy x Fashion Goals
On Thursday, Azalea hit up Instagram with some new shots. The pics feature her draped in a purple outfit showing off her curvy figure.
“For the record, I didn’t actually go anywhere. Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation. 😝” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Shadyville
On Monday, Azalea hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured her rocking a pair of shades and showing off some comfy matching fashion drip.
“Hi” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.
“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Before You Go
A few weeks ago, Iggy Azalea hit up IG with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.
“The sky needs the blue 🌬” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram