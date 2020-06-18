Australian rapper Iggy Azalea won’t let her thickness stay low-key. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share a look at herself clocking in major Woman Crush Wednesday goals.
Iggy x WCW
On Wednesday, Azalea returned to Instagram with a new look at her workout attire. The shot features Iggy rocking a matching outfit and giving followers an up-close look at her complete physique.
“Back in another lil @fashionnova workout set. 🤫” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
High-Key Details
On Tuesday, the hip-hop entertainer returned to IG with some must-like content. The shots featured Iggy Azalea displaying modeling goals by rocking shades and showing off long blonde hair.
“Beat by @erosmua Hair by @hairbyiggy 🥵” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Last Thursday, Azalea went to her Instagram Story and confirmed she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy did say she’d been keeping her mini-me’s life private.
“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Before You Go
According to reports, Iggy’s rumored birth delivery went down in early May 2020. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.
In what must be the best kept secret of the year, multiple outlets are reporting that Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has welcomed her first child over the weekend. And we’re just over here going, ‘wait, she was pregnant?!’ Metro.co.uk are claiming the 29-year-old from Mullumbimby gave birth to a baby boy, although it is not known if the child’s alleged father, rapper Playboi Carti, was there at the time. Apparently the pair started dating back in 2018 and have since moved in together. (MTV Australia)