Australian rapper Iggy Azalea won’t let her thickness stay low-key. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share a look at herself clocking in major Woman Crush Wednesday goals.

Iggy x WCW

On Wednesday, Azalea returned to Instagram with a new look at her workout attire. The shot features Iggy rocking a matching outfit and giving followers an up-close look at her complete physique.

“Back in another lil @fashionnova workout set. 🤫” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Tuesday, the hip-hop entertainer returned to IG with some must-like content. The shots featured Iggy Azalea displaying modeling goals by rocking shades and showing off long blonde hair.

“Beat by @erosmua Hair by @hairbyiggy 🥵” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBfW_h5lQlV/ Iggy Azalea is modeling goals

Wait, There’s More

Last Thursday, Azalea went to her Instagram Story and confirmed she has a son. While she didn’t name the father, Iggy did say she’d been keeping her mini-me’s life private.

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Before You Go

According to reports, Iggy’s rumored birth delivery went down in early May 2020. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.