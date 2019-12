Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is on her modeling goals these days. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a look at herself with a revamped hairstyle.

On Monday, Iggy went to Instagram to deliver a glimpse at her grunge side.

A few nights ago, Iggy apologized for delivering an updated marital status on social media.

Initially, Iggy broke the massive relationship status news to fans on her IG Story.

Over the past few days, Azalea has flooded her Instagram page with model shots.