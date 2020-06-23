SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie are competing for the Internet’s full attention. The hip-hop pair went online this week to flex some model goals with a slew of new pics.

Iggy x Bhad

Over the past few hours, both Iggy and BB have flooded their Instagram pages with new content. While Bhad is shown rocking a two-piece, Iggy relied on showing off an all-red hairstyle.

High-Key Details

Bhabie hopped on Instagram last Thursday night with her first post since June 2. She shared a heartfelt open message about losing a friend and shared a slideshow of pics.

“I told you I would love you 4L and even after that😪 imma stand on that. This broke my heart I’m so hurt you was always there for me even when I would cuss you out but I knew you would only b doing and saying certain sh*t to protect me from others and even from myself. I could always rely on you if no one would answer I knew yola would. I will never forget your smile and your laugh will continue to play in my head over and over again. this sh*t don’t even make sense I can’t believe I’m even typing this rn like wtf how could someone do this how tf could someone take you from me I don’t get it I don’t understand and I never will. I will love you forever 💚💚💚” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hours later, Bhad hit up IG with a selfie mirror pic. The shot is caption-less and shows her wearing a sweatshirt.

Before You Go

According to reports, Bhad is officially out of a rehab treatment center. She reportedly left earlier in the week and spent an entire month receiving medical help.

Danielle Bregoli — AKA Bhad Bhabie — is returning to her regularly scheduled program in the music biz, ’cause she’s out of rehab and ready to get back to work. Sources close to Bhad Bhabie tell TMZ … the 17-year-old rapper was released Wednesday after completing a 30-day rehab program. We’re told she feels great and is happy to be back out and about. We’re told her main focus now is her music. (TMZ)