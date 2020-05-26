Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is making sure the bid for Woman Crush Everyday has her name in it. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a glimpse at her curve game and taste in shades.

Iggy x Shades

On Monday, Azalea hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features her rocking a pair of shades and showing off some comfy matching fashion drip.

Back-Back

Recently, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.

“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome baaaaaaacccck. lol @IGGYAZALEA back on that regular IG grind again. 'bout time, shawty! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/fYPigU5BGK — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 14, 2020 Iggy Azalea’s WCW vibes show her curves in her Fashionova fit as she makes her long-awaited return to Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Iggy Azalea hit up IG with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.

“The sky needs the blue 🌬” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram

Before You Go

According to reports, Iggy recently low-key had a rumored birth delivery. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.