Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is making sure the bid for Woman Crush Everyday has her name in it. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a glimpse at her curve game and taste in shades.
Iggy x Shades
On Monday, Azalea hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features her rocking a pair of shades and showing off some comfy matching fashion drip.
“Hi” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Back-Back
Recently, Azalea returned to Instagram to show off her beauty. The curvy rap star lit up her social media feed with a pic of herself rocking spring colors.
“Back like I never left @fashionnova 😝🐉” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
A few weeks ago, Iggy Azalea hit up IG with a new pic showing off long blonde hair and major curves. The shot also features her rock-hard abs and the international rap artist wearing a Champion Sports top.
“The sky needs the blue 🌬” -Iggy Azalea’s Instagram
Before You Go
According to reports, Iggy recently low-key had a rumored birth delivery. Despite rap star Playboi Carti getting credited as the father, it’s not clear if he was present for the life-changing moment.
In what must be the best kept secret of the year, multiple outlets are reporting that Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has welcomed her first child over the weekend. And we’re just over here going, ‘wait, she was pregnant?!’ Metro.co.uk are claiming the 29-year-old from Mullumbimby gave birth to a baby boy, although it is not known if the child’s alleged father, rapper Playboi Carti, was there at the time. Apparently the pair started dating back in 2018 and have since moved in together. (MTV Australia)