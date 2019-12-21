Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is single and might be ready to mingle. The hip-hop diva has appeared to announce she’s back on the open dating market.

This week, Iggy went to her Instagram Story to break the news to fans.

Over the past few days, Iggy has flooded her Instagram page with model shots.

Earlier this month, rumors developed about Iggy low-key having a baby on the way with recent hip-hop boyfriend Playboi Carti.

A congratulations are in order for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti who are reportedly expecting a baby! Hollywood Unlocked exclusively reports that the Australian raptress is six-months pregnant with Carti’s baby. Sources who are close friends to the couple shared the news, but, there are no details on whether they are expecting a boy or girl! (Hollywood Unlocked)

Last summer, buzz emerged about a possible Playboi and Iggy engagement going down.