Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is keeping it 100. The hip-hop diva has stepped forward to address her abrupt breakup announcement.
Last night, Iggy went to her Instagram Story to apologize for delivering her updated marital status on social media.
Initially, Iggy broke the massive relationship status news to fans on her IG Story.
Over the past few days, Iggy has flooded her Instagram page with model shots.
Earlier this month, rumors developed about Iggy low-key having a baby on the way with recent hip-hop boyfriend Playboi Carti.
A congratulations are in order for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti who are reportedly expecting a baby! Hollywood Unlocked exclusively reports that the Australian raptress is six-months pregnant with Carti’s baby. Sources who are close friends to the couple shared the news, but, there are no details on whether they are expecting a boy or girl! (Hollywood Unlocked)