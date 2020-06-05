Rap veteran Ice-T‘s wife Coco is giving people a reason to hit their local grocery store for anything but groceries. The hip-hop vixen went online this week to share a priceless moment with their daughter and reveal what summertime-ready beach item she unexpectedly bought.

Last night, Coco lit up her Instagram page with a priceless shot alongside her mini-me. She also revealed what massive beach-themed blow-up toy she grabbed from the store.

“Went to the grocery store to get some salad stuff and came back with this thing……… …. a dragon🐉 #momlife” -Coco’s Instagram

This week, Coco came forward to share her support for the global protests for equality. Ice-T’s popular reality TV wife specifically stressed the importance of unity and cleaning up law enforcement of its corrupt cops.

“I’ve been a bit silent during this terrible time because my husband is the more verbal one but my heart speaks, Its gonna take ALL of us to unite! We are powerful together! .. United States needs a reset button. We need to start fresh and stand as one! Love your sisters and brothers.. Also there are good cops out there not all of them are corrupt.. and we pray that the corrupt will have their day in court and justice will be served. We need a compassionate leader to stand with us🤝🇺🇲💪 #blacklivesmatter” -Coco’s Instagram

Recently, the curvy Texas native shared some priceless mommy duties to the world. Coco released pics of herself and daughter having fun under the sun.

Coco has often shared family pics to the masses. The shots often feature Coco with her daughter and hubby Ice-T.