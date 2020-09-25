Hot 97’s Ebro Calls Out Tory Lanez’s Tactic To Addressing Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

New York radio personality Ebro Darden needs answers. The Hot 97 heavyweight has come forward to call out rap crooner Tory Lanez for deciding to put out a full-length studio album, Daystar, to address his silence in the Megan Thee Stallion summer shooting.

Ebro Darden Checks Tory Lanez

Darden went to his Twitter page to get at Lanez. Ebro wanted to know why Tory would wait months after the July 2020 shooting to speak on the incident and do so through a retail means.

“So wait…. @torylanez you wait months to drop and album, just to say “that ain’t what happened, I didn’t do that!”” -Ebro Darden’s Twitter

So wait…. @torylanez you wait months to drop and album, just to say “that ain’t what happened, I didn’t do that!”



on an album, to promote?



🤔 September 25, 2020 Ebro Darden checks Tory Lanez.

Tory Lanez Tricks Everyone

The rap star went to his Twitter page shortly after midnight to announce his LP instead of promoting an Instagram Live or engage in a Q&A with his followers. The new project opens with his song “Money Over Fallouts” where he defends his image and denies shooting Megan.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020 Tory Lanez tricks everyone with new Daystar release.

Throughout the entire album, Tory makes sure to address his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He also doesn’t mince words and name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Kehlani.

Throughout DAYSTAR, he repeatedly references the backlash against him (and includes samples of people talking about the incident), mentions Megan’s Instagram Live comments about him, and generally references “cancel culture.” He raps that he’s “innocent” on “The Most High” and makes several references to Megan’s management team at Roc Nation. On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps. He mentions Megan by name on “Sorry But I Had To” and says she should’ve contacted him directly: “You could’ve asked ‘n—a what happened, did you do it?’” (Pitchfork)

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence

The Canadian hip-hop star initially went to his social media pages – both Twitter and Instagram – to issue a public apology to his day ones for staying mum on the shooting aftermath. However, he did vow to speak up at midnight and possibly address his current well-being.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

🚨 BREAKING: Tory Lanez speaks for the first time since the situation with Megan Thee Stallion… he says he’ll spill all the details tonight 👀



What y’all think he gonna say? pic.twitter.com/9wQ7Ympu2Y — SOHH (@sohh) September 24, 2020

Lanez Texted Meg

According to reports, a text from July 12 recently surfaced and provided more context behind what went down between Tory and Meg. The alleged Lanez message featured him apologizing to Stallion and blaming alcohol for influencing what happened.