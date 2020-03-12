Hollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making headlines for the wrong reason this week. New reports claim the high-profile entertainers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Big Facts

According to reports, the pair were filming a movie based on music icon Elvis Presley. During production, they tested positive for the global virus.

Tom’s reps tell us he and Rita got tested for the deadly virus after feeling like they had a cold — he says they felt extra tired and had some body aches — and the results came back positive. According to Tom, Rita also had some chills that came and went, as well as slight fevers. Now, Tom says he will follow protocols put in place by medical officials and the rest of his family will also be tested for the virus. Tom says he will be observed and isolated for as long as required for public health and safety. (TMZ)

High-Key Details

This week, rap superstar Cardi B came forward to speak out. The hip-hop heavyweight admitted she’s low-key worried about the worldwide disease.

“Let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something. I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus about. I don’t understand how it went from China and now it’s on motherf*cking tour. Let me tell y’all something, I’m not even gonna front, a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared”

Cardi B speaks on Coronavirus “I’m a little scared” 🦠 😂 pic.twitter.com/irYgsmmirE — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 11, 2020

Wait, There’s More

“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels went to his Twitter page and shared a conspiracy theory. The hip-hop dad said he believed the government had something to do with the virus fears.

Stop letting the carona virus stop y’all from living y’all lives. I don’t trust the government. They got something to do with it. They shoulda stopped certain flights from coming in to America since December. Go chuck up Innah yuh mumma trump ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 10, 2020

Before You Go

Last week, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media pages to try and make sense of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW video addressing coronavirus.