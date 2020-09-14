Up Next

Here’s The Full Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle Verzuz Battle

Written By Rosario Harper

Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle lived up to hype and expectations for their Verzuz battle. After mounted anticipation, the soulful crooners put their classics head to head against one another in an unforgettable face-off. The pair used the hour-plus event as more of a celebration than true bout.

Written by Rosario Harper

SOHH.com Writer. When I'm not covering hip-hop news and announcements, I'm deep into an Audible book and eating veggies.

