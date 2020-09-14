Music legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle lived up to hype and expectations for their Verzuz battle. After mounted anticipation, the soulful crooners put their classics head to head against one another in an unforgettable face-off. The pair used the hour-plus event as more of a celebration than true bout.
Here’s The Full Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle Verzuz Battle
