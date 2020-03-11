NBA superstar LeBron James knows life is much bigger than championships. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has made a name for himself off the court with his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

Ahead of its April 6 premiere, a new I Promise documentary trailer has arrived and gives fans an up-close look at King James’ school in its inaugural year. Watch and comment below!

I PROMISE is an original documentary series featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the groundbreaking I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. I PROMISE tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron.

The I Promise School is a unique partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools that creates a new model of urban public education for the students who need it most. The school’s innovative “We Are Family” approach builds a safe, nurturing and empowering environment to inspire students and their families to expect more for their futures and provides the resources to help them make them a reality.

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams… https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

